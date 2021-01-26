iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,518,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.