Visa Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on V. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

Visa stock opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $391.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

