KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 3.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $308.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $317.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

