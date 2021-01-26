71,447 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 282,793 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $13,920,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 328,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 162,997 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47.

