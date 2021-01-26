Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $29,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.17.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $185.08 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

