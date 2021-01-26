XTX Markets LLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

XTX Markets LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. XTX Markets LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 24,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.06.

ISRG opened at $752.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $790.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $725.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

