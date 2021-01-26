Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $754.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

