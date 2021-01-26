Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Xerox updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:XRX opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $38.69.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 150,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,809,934.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

