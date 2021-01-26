Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.58 and a 200 day moving average of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

