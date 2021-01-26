Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

NYSE:NVS opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $217.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Argus raised their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

