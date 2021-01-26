BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 3.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

NYSE:BLK opened at $722.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $721.53 and a 200-day moving average of $635.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,168 shares of company stock valued at $797,989. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

