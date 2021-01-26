Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) (LON:RSG) Shares Gap Up to $39.24

Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) (LON:RSG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.24, but opened at $40.89. Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) shares last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 194,024 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 98 ($1.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £463.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

