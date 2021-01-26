ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) (LON:ZOO) Shares Gap Up to $91.80

ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) (LON:ZOO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.80, but opened at $99.00. ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) shares last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 668,779 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.34. The firm has a market cap of £73.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.80.

Get ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) alerts:

In other ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) news, insider Phillip Blundell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.