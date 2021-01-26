Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Announce -$1.88 EPS

Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post earnings per share of ($1.88) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.21) to ($6.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $175.69 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $176.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.28.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 380,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after acquiring an additional 269,322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 964.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 74,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

