AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Shares Gap Up to $2,110.00

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,110.00, but opened at $2,195.00. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) shares last traded at $2,112.00, with a volume of 6,925 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,015.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,924.06. The stock has a market cap of £474.29 million and a PE ratio of 107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.79. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.