Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Shares Gap Down to $2.98

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.75. Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 38,280,226 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.34.

In other news, insider Trevor Brown sold 14,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69). Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 41,772,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £2,088,613.60 ($2,728,787.04). Insiders sold 107,537,237 shares of company stock valued at $406,156,255 over the last 90 days.

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

