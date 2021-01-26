Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN) Shares Gap Up to $279.00

Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $279.00, but opened at $291.50. Chesnara plc (CSN.L) shares last traded at $291.50, with a volume of 25,251 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 53.58 and a quick ratio of 51.82. The company has a market capitalization of £434.53 million and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 287.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 282.71.

Chesnara plc Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

