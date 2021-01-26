DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (LON:DWF) Shares Gap Up to $81.00

DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (LON:DWF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.00, but opened at $85.20. DWF Group plc (DWF.L) shares last traded at $82.02, with a volume of 46,312 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £266.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from DWF Group plc (DWF.L)’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. DWF Group plc (DWF.L)’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

