Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) Shares Gap Up to $78.00

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.00, but opened at $86.00. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) shares last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 5,286,825 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The company has a market capitalization of £134.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73.

In related news, insider Colin King purchased 35,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £18,932.13 ($24,734.95).

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

