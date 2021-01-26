Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.