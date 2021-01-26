Hardy Reed LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $306.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

