Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

GSBC stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $698.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

