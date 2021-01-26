Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $65.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $45,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

