Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Reduced by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79.

