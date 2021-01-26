Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 807 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

