Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG.L) (SONG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31 on February 18th

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG.L) (LON:SONG) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SONG opened at GBX 121.43 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.80. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.86 ($1.67). The stock has a market cap of £747.83 million and a P/E ratio of 19.86.

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £585.64 ($765.14).

