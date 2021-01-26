Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

CSCO stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

