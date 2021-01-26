Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 68,194 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,482,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 391,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 36,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

