Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of SMU.UN opened at C$13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$6.59 and a one year high of C$14.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.76.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

