Bsr Reit (HOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.96. The firm had revenue of C$39.78 million for the quarter.

