Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) (GRIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) (LON:GRIO) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GRIO opened at GBX 64.34 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.22. The company has a market cap of £62.42 million and a PE ratio of -27.19. Ground Rents Income Fund Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 94 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) Company Profile
Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.