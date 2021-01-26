Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) (GRIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) (LON:GRIO) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GRIO opened at GBX 64.34 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.22. The company has a market cap of £62.42 million and a PE ratio of -27.19. Ground Rents Income Fund Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 94 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) Company Profile

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

