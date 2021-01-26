Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $2.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.45.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. George acquired 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $109.49 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.59, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

