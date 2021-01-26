Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,186 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 77.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.