Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,062. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $473.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $227.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.