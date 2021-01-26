H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

FUL opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

