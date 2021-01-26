Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 92,380 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 339,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $238.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.33. The company has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

