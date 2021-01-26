Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $313.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.99 and a 200-day moving average of $271.85. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $314.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

