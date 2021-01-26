Blur (BLUR) Market Cap Reaches $70,925.13

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Blur has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $70,925.13 and $57,509.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00051886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00128468 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00072193 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00284595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070123 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00037192 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,762,778 coins and its circulating supply is 6,402,778 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.