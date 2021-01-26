Cryptobuyer Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $697,062.13 and $17,048.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Cryptobuyer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00070160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00782739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.41 or 0.04216253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Token Profile

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a token. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,272,664 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

Cryptobuyer Token Trading

Cryptobuyer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.