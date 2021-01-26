dHedge DAO Trading Up 1.9% This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. One dHedge DAO token can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00006109 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $13.84 million and $1.59 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00070160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00782739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.41 or 0.04216253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017394 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

