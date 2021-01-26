Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Lifetime Brands’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $351.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

