Cordasco Financial Network Purchases New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of PNC opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

