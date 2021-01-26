Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.