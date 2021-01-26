Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Appian reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

APPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $187.50 on Thursday. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $223.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.91 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,697 shares of company stock worth $52,463,081. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 93.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,084,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Appian by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $100,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

