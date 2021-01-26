Cordasco Financial Network Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after purchasing an additional 248,845 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 127,797 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 996,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 214,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of NXPI opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $182.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.