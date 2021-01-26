Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 229.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,806 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,941,000 after purchasing an additional 706,017 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

