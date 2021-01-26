Private Capital Group LLC Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,431,000 after buying an additional 1,676,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after buying an additional 1,655,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.