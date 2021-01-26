Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

TSE:MTL opened at C$10.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.84. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$11.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.78.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

