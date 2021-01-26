Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Announces $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $93.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOH. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

