Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HXL opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.